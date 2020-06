Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious upper level 2 Bdr 2 bath Condo for Rent. 1320 SE Florence Dr Unit 16 Waukee, Iowa 50263.



This is an upper-floor 995 sq. ft., 2-bedroom 2 bath condo in Waukee School District. Spacious open concept living room with a beautiful corner gas fireplace and sliding doors leading to a private balcony. Separate dining area plus a breakfast bar make for ample seating when entertaining. Large master features full private bathroom and spacious closet. Rent is only $970 per month, this unit won't last!



Also included a single car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.



Nonsmoking unit.



$50 Application fee per person. All occupants 18 and over must be on the application.