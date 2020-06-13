Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking air conditioning playground

**QUALITY, AFFORDABLE, QUIET** Located less than 10 miles from the Quad Cities, Walcott Manor Apartments offer small-town comfort with big-time value. These cozy, well-maintained units are a hidden gem. Make yourself at home in these garden-style units located within easy commuting distance of Muscatine, the Quad Cities, and Iowa City. Family-owned and managed for 25+ years.



Location:

Less than 3 miles from Interstate-80 (and the world's largest truck stop)

Six miles from Interstate-280

45 minutes to Iowa City

30 minutes to Muscatine

Near large park acreage and playground



No Pets Allowed



