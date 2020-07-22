7 Apartments for rent in Walcott, IA

/
walcott
Apartments for rent in Walcott, IA
Walcott Manor Apartments
337 Parker Street, Walcott, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
2-E Available 08/01/20 **QUALITY, AFFORDABLE, QUIET** Located less than 10 miles from the Quad Cities, Walcott Manor Apartments offer small-town comfort with big-time value. These cozy, well-maintained units are a hidden gem.
415 W CEDAR LANE Drive
415 Cedar Lane Drive, Walcott, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment available. Two units available, ground floor and 2nd floor units. 2nd floor unit has a separate back entrance. Plenty of off-street parking, kitchen and dining area. There is no washer/dryer onsite.
Results within 10 miles of Walcott
Northwest Davenport
3312 Heatherton DR 3
3312 Heatherton Drive, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$680
780 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/02/20 HYL enterprises LLC - Property Id: 48679 A nice two bedroom apartment in 6 unit building. Coin operated laundry is accessible in the building. New painting. Owner pays water, sewage and trash. Free WIFI.
6016 Van Fossen Dr
6016 Van Fossen, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Home Available for Rent - Located on the outskirts of Davenport, you'll be just 5 minutes from Buffalo, IA! Updated and in great move-in condition.
Northwest Davenport
2037 N. Ohio Ave
2037 North Ohio Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Tons of Great Features for this 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Indeed this home is a great place to call HOME. Lot of great features is available here. A one car attached garage and a large yard is very nice.
7061 HOLDORF Drive
7061 Holdorf Drive, Scott County, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2331 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home in Blue Grass, IA. Home features a spacious eat in kitchen with large island, tons of cabinet and counter space, pantry. Family room with fireplace, formal living room, formal dining room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Walcott area include Augustana College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Walcott from include Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Carbon Cliff.