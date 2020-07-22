All apartments in Walcott
Find more places like Walcott Manor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walcott, IA
/
Walcott Manor Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

Walcott Manor Apartments

337 Parker Street · (563) 320-4592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

337 Parker Street, Walcott, IA 52773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-E · Avail. Aug 1

$615

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
2-E Available 08/01/20 **QUALITY, AFFORDABLE, QUIET** Located less than 10 miles from the Quad Cities, Walcott Manor Apartments offer small-town comfort with big-time value. These cozy, well-maintained units are a hidden gem. Make yourself at home in these garden-style units located within easy commuting distance of Muscatine, the Quad Cities, and Iowa City. Family-owned and managed for 25+ years.

Location:
Less than 3 miles from Interstate-80 (and the world's largest truck stop)
Six miles from Interstate-280
45 minutes to Iowa City
30 minutes to Muscatine
Near large park acreage and playground

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walcott Manor Apartments have any available units?
Walcott Manor Apartments has a unit available for $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Walcott Manor Apartments have?
Some of Walcott Manor Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walcott Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Walcott Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walcott Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Walcott Manor Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walcott.
Does Walcott Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Walcott Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Walcott Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walcott Manor Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walcott Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Walcott Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Walcott Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Walcott Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Walcott Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Walcott Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Walcott Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walcott Manor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Walcott Manor Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, ILMuscatine, IA
Rock Island, ILIowa City, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity