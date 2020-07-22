Amenities
2-E Available 08/01/20 **QUALITY, AFFORDABLE, QUIET** Located less than 10 miles from the Quad Cities, Walcott Manor Apartments offer small-town comfort with big-time value. These cozy, well-maintained units are a hidden gem. Make yourself at home in these garden-style units located within easy commuting distance of Muscatine, the Quad Cities, and Iowa City. Family-owned and managed for 25+ years.
Location:
Less than 3 miles from Interstate-80 (and the world's largest truck stop)
Six miles from Interstate-280
45 minutes to Iowa City
30 minutes to Muscatine
Near large park acreage and playground
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5357071)