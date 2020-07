Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed

Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.



Our community is based around our residents with unique amenities such as our 9-hole par 3 golf course, heated outdoor swimming pool, bark park, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and easy acces to exercise trails.



Our homes feature spacious closets, garbage disposals as well as full size washer and dryer connections, basements and private patios or balconies in select homes.



Residents love the location of Westpointe - minutes from I-80 and I-235, and close to Valley West Mall, the Des Moines Buccaneers Hockey Arena, Cobblestone Theater, Hy-Vee, Panera Bread and Tasty Tacos.



Call now to schedule a tour of your new home!