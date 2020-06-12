/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$715
634 sqft
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$933
944 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$691
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
Ashford Ridge
3650 Patricia Dr, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$745
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashford Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$931
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Meredith
1 Unit Available
4807 Aurora Avenue
4807 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Urbandale
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
27 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1164 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Woodland Heights
10 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1445 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Similar Pages
Urbandale 1 BedroomsUrbandale 2 BedroomsUrbandale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUrbandale 3 BedroomsUrbandale Apartments with BalconyUrbandale Apartments with Garage
Urbandale Apartments with GymUrbandale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUrbandale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUrbandale Apartments with ParkingUrbandale Apartments with Pool