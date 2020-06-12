/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM
76 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
15 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$691
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
944 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
8 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$931
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Beaverdale
15 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Urbandale
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
East
37 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1001 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Grimes
12 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
21 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
$
12 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1408 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1365 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$735
1034 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Washington Heights Apartments in West Des Moines, Iowa! With our spacious apartments, variety of floorplans and oversized balconies and patios, The Club at Washington Heights makes the perfect large oasis for you.
Similar Pages
Urbandale 1 BedroomsUrbandale 2 BedroomsUrbandale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUrbandale 3 BedroomsUrbandale Apartments with BalconyUrbandale Apartments with Garage
Urbandale Apartments with GymUrbandale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUrbandale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUrbandale Apartments with ParkingUrbandale Apartments with Pool