Urbandale, IA
3115 Ashwood Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3115 Ashwood Dr

3115 Ashwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Ashwood Drive, Urbandale, IA 50322
Karen Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3115 Ashwood Dr Available 09/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath Ranch style home in Urbandale - Check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Urbandale.
With coved ceilings, original hard wood floors and partially finished basement with fireplace, this home has a lot to offer. The living room opens up to the dinning area which takes you directly into the galley style kitchen with oak cabinets. Master bedroom with a partial bath along with the two additional bedrooms on main level. This home has a 3 car detached garage that is wired and plumbed. This home is within walking distance to South Karen Acres park with wading pool.
No smoking please.

Pets allowed, Pet security deposit $350, Total Pet Rent $40

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5122622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Ashwood Dr have any available units?
3115 Ashwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbandale, IA.
How much is rent in Urbandale, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Urbandale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Ashwood Dr have?
Some of 3115 Ashwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Ashwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Ashwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Ashwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Ashwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Ashwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Ashwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3115 Ashwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Ashwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Ashwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Ashwood Dr has a pool.
Does 3115 Ashwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3115 Ashwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Ashwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Ashwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
