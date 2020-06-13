Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA

Finding an apartment in Norwalk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Legacy
15 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
5 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
9043 Woodmayr Dr
9043 Woodmayr Drive, Norwalk, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1403 sqft
3 Bedroom Split Level in Norwalk - Clean and move in ready home in Norwalk. Address is 9043 Woodmayr Dr, Norwalk. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, 3 seasons room, and 1 stall attached garage. Call it home today.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Waterbury
1 Unit Available
5050 Ingersoll Ave
5050 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
850 sqft
Garden level apartment with private entrance. Cute apartment available in prime area on Ingersoll Ave. Parking space included! Located close to everything at 5050 Ingersoll. Super cute building with availability as a rarity! Heat included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$667
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Southwoods Knolls
1 Unit Available
Plaza 50
640 South 50th Street, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$791
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Plaza 50 in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Salisbury Oaks
2 Units Available
The 4220 Grand Apartments
4220 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near parks and the Des Moines Art Center. This community features a green area with ample space, a sun deck and a pool. Located near universities and dining. A patio or balcony provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Arbor Peak
3 Units Available
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
712 13th Street
712 13th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
920 sqft
This apartment home is available to view and move in nowt. Pet-friendly, no breed restrictions. No more than 2 pets weighing 40 lbs or less each. Initial pet fee ($200 for first pet $100 for the second) and monthly pet rent ($25/mo per pet) apply.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Watrous South
1 Unit Available
4924 SW 14th St
4924 Southwest 14th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
988 sqft
This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
5401 South West 9th St
5401 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1638 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
828 12th Street
828 12th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Indianola Hills
1 Unit Available
503 Loomis Ave
503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
796 sqft
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Village
9 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,033
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$665
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Norwalk, IA

Finding an apartment in Norwalk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

