apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:23 PM
62 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Legacy
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
39 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$754
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
13 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$718
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$827
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
Watrous South
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$659
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$727
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
765 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$714
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$950
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Pioneer Park
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$658
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Lower Beaver
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
13 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$679
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
2 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
18 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1089 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
