1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
63 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Last updated June 14
The Legacy
15 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
733 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Last updated June 14
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
696 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
852 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated June 14
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated June 14
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
809 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Last updated June 14
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 14
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$683
623 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Arbor Peak
3 Units Available
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$690
720 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Last updated June 14
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Last updated June 14
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Last updated June 14
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
732 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Last updated June 14
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
