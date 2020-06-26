All apartments in Norwalk
1008 Linden Dr.
1008 Linden Dr

1008 Linden Street · (515) 368-7438
Location

1008 Linden Street, Norwalk, IA 50211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Duplex. 850 Square Feet. Washer & Dryer in laundry room. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener. Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Heating and cooling.

This is a duplex. Tenant responsible for all utilities, mowing and snow removal on their side of the property.

$50 Application Fee for anyone over 18. $100 Leasing Fee and Deposit due at Lease Signing. Pets $35 extra per pet, per month - with $300 Refundable Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1008 Linden Dr have any available units?
1008 Linden Dr has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 Linden Dr have?
Some of 1008 Linden Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Linden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Linden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Linden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Linden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Linden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Linden Dr offers parking.
Does 1008 Linden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Linden Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Linden Dr have a pool?
No, 1008 Linden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Linden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1008 Linden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Linden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Linden Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Linden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Linden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

