1008 Linden Dr.

Amenities
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Duplex. 850 Square Feet. Washer & Dryer in laundry room. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener. Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Heating and cooling.
This is a duplex. Tenant responsible for all utilities, mowing and snow removal on their side of the property.
Schedule a time now to see this property!
$50 Application Fee for anyone over 18. $100 Leasing Fee and Deposit due at Lease Signing. Pets $35 extra per pet, per month - with $300 Refundable Pet Deposit.