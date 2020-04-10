560 Penn Court

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20 - Early Move-in Negotiable**



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen. The living room features a fireplace and walk out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and washer and dryer. This unit has central air to keep you warm and cool throughout the year. Garage included in rent. Quick access to i-380 with nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of North Liberty



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

**Early as 7/1/20 Possible - Terms and Conditions apply



