Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:28 PM

560 Penn Court

560 Penn Court · (319) 313-4222
Location

560 Penn Court, North Liberty, IA 52317

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20 - Early Move-in Negotiable**

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen. The living room features a fireplace and walk out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and washer and dryer. This unit has central air to keep you warm and cool throughout the year. Garage included in rent. Quick access to i-380 with nearby shopping, grocery, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of North Liberty

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
**Early as 7/1/20 Possible - Terms and Conditions apply

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Penn Court have any available units?
560 Penn Court has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 Penn Court have?
Some of 560 Penn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Penn Court currently offering any rent specials?
560 Penn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Penn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Penn Court is pet friendly.
Does 560 Penn Court offer parking?
Yes, 560 Penn Court does offer parking.
Does 560 Penn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 Penn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Penn Court have a pool?
No, 560 Penn Court does not have a pool.
Does 560 Penn Court have accessible units?
No, 560 Penn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Penn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Penn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Penn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 Penn Court has units with air conditioning.
