2190 West Lake Road

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4

NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.



3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2ndt floor condo is located in a secure building with central air inside. The unique floor plan features large kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, pantry, ample cabinetry and space for a dining room table. Bedrooms are spacious and master features walk-in closet with en suite. Large deck off living room AND master bedroom. In unit washer and dryer included. Large garage and plenty of off street parking included in rent. Internet from Big Dog TV & Internet also included in rent. Quick access to i-380 with nearby convenience stores, restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL

• INTERNET (Big Dog TV & Internet/MediaCom) - Bring Your Own Router!



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of North Liberty



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



