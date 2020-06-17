All apartments in North Liberty
2190 West Lake Road

2190 West Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

2190 West Lake Road, North Liberty, IA 52317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW - ROOMMATE(s) WANTED!!!

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4
NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.

Copy this link to your browser to visit the advertisement and obtain the contact information of the tenant.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765872?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2ndt floor condo is located in a secure building with central air inside. The unique floor plan features large kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, pantry, ample cabinetry and space for a dining room table. Bedrooms are spacious and master features walk-in closet with en suite. Large deck off living room AND master bedroom. In unit washer and dryer included. Large garage and plenty of off street parking included in rent. Internet from Big Dog TV & Internet also included in rent. Quick access to i-380 with nearby convenience stores, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
• INTERNET (Big Dog TV & Internet/MediaCom) - Bring Your Own Router!

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Alliant Energy
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of North Liberty

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Copy this link to your browser to visit the advertisement and obtain the contact information of the tenant.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765872?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 West Lake Road have any available units?
2190 West Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Liberty, IA.
What amenities does 2190 West Lake Road have?
Some of 2190 West Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 West Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
2190 West Lake Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 West Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2190 West Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 2190 West Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 2190 West Lake Road does offer parking.
Does 2190 West Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190 West Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 West Lake Road have a pool?
No, 2190 West Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 2190 West Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 2190 West Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 West Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 West Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2190 West Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2190 West Lake Road has units with air conditioning.
