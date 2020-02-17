All apartments in North Liberty
North Liberty, IA
1220 Mary Lane
Last updated February 17 2020

1220 Mary Lane

1220 Mary Lane · (319) 313-4222
North Liberty
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA 52317
Penn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room features a fireplace with walk-out deck. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and space for a dining room table. The master bedroom and en suite and secondary bedrooms are off the kitchen/dining room. The lower level features a living room space with patio. The remaining bedroom and bathroom are located in the lower level along with access to the garage and in unit washer and dryer. Nearby bike trail, schools, convenience stores, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of North Liberty

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - Up to 35lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Mary Lane have any available units?
1220 Mary Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 Mary Lane have?
Some of 1220 Mary Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Mary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Mary Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Mary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Mary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Mary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Mary Lane does offer parking.
Does 1220 Mary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Mary Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Mary Lane have a pool?
No, 1220 Mary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Mary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1220 Mary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Mary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Mary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Mary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Mary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
