1220 Mary Lane

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room features a fireplace with walk-out deck. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and space for a dining room table. The master bedroom and en suite and secondary bedrooms are off the kitchen/dining room. The lower level features a living room space with patio. The remaining bedroom and bathroom are located in the lower level along with access to the garage and in unit washer and dryer. Nearby bike trail, schools, convenience stores, restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of North Liberty



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower!

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - Up to 35lbs)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



