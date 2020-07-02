All apartments in Johnston
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 AM

Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes

5719 NW 57th Ave · (515) 375-2682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA 50131
East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5713 NW 57th Ave 207 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 5719 NW 57th Ave 105 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 5719 NW 57th Ave 204 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes have any available units?
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes have?
Some of Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
