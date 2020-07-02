Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.