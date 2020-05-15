All apartments in Johnston
8536 Long Meadow Lane

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8536 Long Meadow Lane, Johnston, IA 50131
Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Absolute stunning, modern two story home for rent. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Large windows bring in ample natural light. Modern styled kitchen opens to the dining area. Large master bedroom on main floor with walk-closet, and master bath attached. Two good sized bedrooms on the 2nd level along with a private patio area to enjoy. Pets welcome with additional fees. All pets are petscreened prior to approval. Credit and Background Check required *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, saving up to 15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa Lease Terms: 12 Mo. Minimum. Background/Credit check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 Long Meadow Lane have any available units?
8536 Long Meadow Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8536 Long Meadow Lane have?
Some of 8536 Long Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8536 Long Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8536 Long Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 Long Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8536 Long Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8536 Long Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 8536 Long Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8536 Long Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8536 Long Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 Long Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8536 Long Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 8536 Long Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8536 Long Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 Long Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8536 Long Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8536 Long Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8536 Long Meadow Lane has units with air conditioning.
