8536 Long Meadow Lane

Absolute stunning, modern two story home for rent. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Large windows bring in ample natural light. Modern styled kitchen opens to the dining area. Large master bedroom on main floor with walk-closet, and master bath attached. Two good sized bedrooms on the 2nd level along with a private patio area to enjoy. Pets welcome with additional fees. All pets are petscreened prior to approval. Credit and Background Check required *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, saving up to 15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa Lease Terms: 12 Mo. Minimum. Background/Credit check required