6850 Jack London Drive Available 09/07/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - Recently Built 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse.

Rent $1,295 (per month)

Square Footage: 1140 sq.ft.

The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com or Call 515-203-4200 For Details



The Ridge offers spacious 2,3 and 4 bedroom townhomes with contemporary interiors, open living spaces and master suites. Each townhome boasts an attached two-car garage so you never have to worry about parking. Our professional management and maintenance teams pride themselves on consistently delivering outstanding customer service. Call today to discover your home at The Ridge at Johnston Commons!



TOWNHOME FEATURES



-END UNIT

-Built in 2014

-Open Kitchen and Living Areas

-Contemporary Interiors

-Master Suite

-Spacious Closets

-Designer Appliances

-Window Coverings Provided

-Two-Car Attached Garages

-Pet Friendly

-Near Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment

-Minutes to Interstates/Highways

-Near Johnston City Library

-Close to the Johnston Middle School and the new High School.

-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included.

-INTERNET INCLUDED.

-Exceptional Customer Service.

-Near Saylorville Lake.



-Main Level has open floor plan.

-Kitchen has upgraded appliances. All appliances (oven range, refrigerator. microwave, dishwasher) are included.

-Large and bright family room, and dining area. There is a half bath on this level.

-Upper level has a 2 large master bedroom each with a walk in closet and attached bathroom.

-Washer and dryer are included on this level.

-Landlord pays HOA dues which takes care of lawn, snow removal and trash service. Monthly rent is $1,295. One year lease.

-Security deposit: $1,000.

-Available Immediately.

-Pets at additional monthly fee.



This home is: -Close to Urbandale, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines, Ankeny or downtown Des Moines.



We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill and Johnston - just ask. Images may be representative and of similar property.



