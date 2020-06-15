Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

821 Melrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1632680?source=marketing



3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This house is located by Kinnick Stadium, has central A/C and a decent sized yard! The living room features a decorative fireplace and access to the walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher and ample cabinetry. The dining room features built-ins and a nice sized window with view of the stadium. Two bedrooms are located on the main level with the third located in the upper level. This unit includes a washer & dryer which is located in the unfinished basement. Parking is included with some restrictions. Hospitals, college sports arenas, restaurants, bus stops and more are located nearby. Quick access to HWY-218/i-80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

NONE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City

- GARBAGE



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*4 Off-Street Parking Spots Included in Rent - Hawkeye Football Restrictions Apply Contact leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more information.



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/



No Pets Allowed



