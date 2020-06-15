All apartments in Iowa City
821 Melrose Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

821 Melrose Avenue

821 Melrose Avenue · (319) 354-3792
Location

821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52246
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 821 Melrose Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
821 Melrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1632680?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This house is located by Kinnick Stadium, has central A/C and a decent sized yard! The living room features a decorative fireplace and access to the walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher and ample cabinetry. The dining room features built-ins and a nice sized window with view of the stadium. Two bedrooms are located on the main level with the third located in the upper level. This unit includes a washer & dryer which is located in the unfinished basement. Parking is included with some restrictions. Hospitals, college sports arenas, restaurants, bus stops and more are located nearby. Quick access to HWY-218/i-80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
NONE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
- GARBAGE

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- LAWN CARE: Bring Your Own Mower
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*4 Off-Street Parking Spots Included in Rent - Hawkeye Football Restrictions Apply Contact leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more information.

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
821 Melrose Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 821 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 821 Melrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
821 Melrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 821 Melrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 821 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 821 Melrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 821 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Melrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 821 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 821 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 821 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Melrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 Melrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
