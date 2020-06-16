807 East Market Street

Amenities

5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house located in Iowa City. This multi-floor house features central air for warming & cooling. In the rear of the house is an alley and tenants have a large parking pad for parking. On the main floor of this house are two large bedrooms, living room, large kitchen (with included washer and dryer - not pictured) and bathroom (shower stall). The kitchen features LVP flooring, dishwasher, large sunny windows and ample cabinetry! The upper level of this home features three additional bedrooms (two of which have hardwood floors) and a shared bathroom (shower stall). This house features a front and back porch and a large yard for tenant use. Located near Mercy Hospital and down town Iowa City! Also nearby are restaurants, grocery, shopping, parks, bus lines and more! Quick access to i-80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- GARBAGE

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,025, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

