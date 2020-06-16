All apartments in Iowa City
807 East Market Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

807 East Market Street

807 East Market Street · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA 52245
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This advertisement is for a Westwinds Real Estate tenant looking for an additional roommate for the start of the 8/1/20 lease.

Copy this link to your browser to visit the advertisement and obtain the contact information of the tenant.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780292?source=marketing

5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house located in Iowa City. This multi-floor house features central air for warming & cooling. In the rear of the house is an alley and tenants have a large parking pad for parking. On the main floor of this house are two large bedrooms, living room, large kitchen (with included washer and dryer - not pictured) and bathroom (shower stall). The kitchen features LVP flooring, dishwasher, large sunny windows and ample cabinetry! The upper level of this home features three additional bedrooms (two of which have hardwood floors) and a shared bathroom (shower stall). This house features a front and back porch and a large yard for tenant use. Located near Mercy Hospital and down town Iowa City! Also nearby are restaurants, grocery, shopping, parks, bus lines and more! Quick access to i-80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- GARBAGE
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,025, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

