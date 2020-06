Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

513 1/2 2nd Ave. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath basement close to ICDT! - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath basement apartment near within walking distance to downtown Iowa City. New carpet and stove/range. Unit includes washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for utilities, water and gas are split 50/50 with upstairs unit, electricity is billed directly. Pets are allowed with additional $250.00 deposit and 40 monthly pet rent per pet.



(RLNE5463276)