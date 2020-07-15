5 Triangle Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

5 Triangle Place Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent!



Call Now or Email Us 319.354.0028 To Schedule A Private Showing Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!



Move In Today or August 1 2020! Really Nice Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage House For Rent Right Across The Street From University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics & Kinnick Stadium! On Both Cambus & City Bus Routes, Hardwood Floors, Lots Of Built-In Shelving, Large Basement For Storage. Easy Walk to Pharmacy, Dental, Hospital, Law & Kinnick Stadium! Tenants Pay Gas, Electric & Water.



Owner is an Iowa Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875552)