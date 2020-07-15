All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

5 Triangle Pl

5 Triangle Place · (319) 354-0028
Location

5 Triangle Place, Iowa City, IA 52246
Melrose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Triangle Place Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent!

Call Now or Email Us 319.354.0028 To Schedule A Private Showing Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!

Move In Today or August 1 2020! Really Nice Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage House For Rent Right Across The Street From University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics & Kinnick Stadium! On Both Cambus & City Bus Routes, Hardwood Floors, Lots Of Built-In Shelving, Large Basement For Storage. Easy Walk to Pharmacy, Dental, Hospital, Law & Kinnick Stadium! Tenants Pay Gas, Electric & Water.

Owner is an Iowa Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Triangle Pl have any available units?
5 Triangle Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Triangle Pl have?
Some of 5 Triangle Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Triangle Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5 Triangle Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Triangle Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5 Triangle Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 5 Triangle Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5 Triangle Pl offers parking.
Does 5 Triangle Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Triangle Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Triangle Pl have a pool?
No, 5 Triangle Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5 Triangle Pl have accessible units?
No, 5 Triangle Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Triangle Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Triangle Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Triangle Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Triangle Pl has units with air conditioning.
