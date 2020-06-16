468 Peterson Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building on the east side of Iowa City. Each unit features central air and includes access to a garage! The living room is spacious and the kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and ample cabinetry. Additionally, this unit includes a washer and dryer. The Court Hill Condos are conveniently located on the corner of Scott Boulevard and East Court Street with nearby convenience stores, grocery, shopping, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to i80 as well!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET ALLOWED for additional monthly fee (Pet Limitation of 1 up to 30lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent + 1 Assigned Parking Spot
Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
