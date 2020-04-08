All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 420 Peterson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
420 Peterson Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:44 PM

420 Peterson Street

420 Peterson Street · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

420 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA 52245
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Z-St0flx1YY

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 2nd floor condo [in a secure building] features spacious living room with central air conditioning. The kitchen features range oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and in unit washer and dryer. Bedrooms feature full size closets. Detached garage and 1 assigned parking spot included in rent. Quick access to i80 with nearby restaurants, shopping, parks, convenience stores and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - Up to 30lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] 1 Assigned Parking Spot Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Peterson Street have any available units?
420 Peterson Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Peterson Street have?
Some of 420 Peterson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Peterson Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Peterson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Peterson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Peterson Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Peterson Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Peterson Street does offer parking.
Does 420 Peterson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Peterson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Peterson Street have a pool?
No, 420 Peterson Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Peterson Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Peterson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Peterson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Peterson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Peterson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Peterson Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 420 Peterson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity