420 Peterson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Z-St0flx1YY



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 2nd floor condo [in a secure building] features spacious living room with central air conditioning. The kitchen features range oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and in unit washer and dryer. Bedrooms feature full size closets. Detached garage and 1 assigned parking spot included in rent. Quick access to i80 with nearby restaurants, shopping, parks, convenience stores and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - Up to 30lbs)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] 1 Assigned Parking Spot Included in Rent



