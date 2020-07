Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit 3 Available 07/22/20 HYL enterprises LLC - Property Id: 48679



A nice two bedroom apartment in 6 unit building. Coin operated laundry is accessible in the building. New painting. Owner pays water, sewage and trash. Free WIFI.

please text or call Mike at 9705818478 for more information and viewing the apartment. Prefer text before calling during day time. Thanks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3312-heatherton-dr-davenport-ia-unit-3/48679

No Pets Allowed



