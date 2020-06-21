All apartments in Davenport
2230 Redwood Avenue

Location

2230 Redwood Avenue, Davenport, IA 52802

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent in Davenport, IA - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!

This 3 beds 2 baths rental home is NOW ready to accept tenant. Comes up with dishwasher, detached 2 car garage plus 1 on and 2 off street parking spot, washer/dryer hookups, backyard fenced, deck, enclosed sun porch, appliances. Conveniently located. Pet friendly 24 month lease.

Call us at 563-514-4956 today and set an appointment!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE3832060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Redwood Avenue have any available units?
2230 Redwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Redwood Avenue have?
Some of 2230 Redwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Redwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Redwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Redwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 Redwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2230 Redwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Redwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2230 Redwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Redwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Redwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 Redwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Redwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 Redwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Redwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Redwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
