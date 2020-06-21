2230 Redwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent in Davenport, IA - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!



This 3 beds 2 baths rental home is NOW ready to accept tenant. Comes up with dishwasher, detached 2 car garage plus 1 on and 2 off street parking spot, washer/dryer hookups, backyard fenced, deck, enclosed sun porch, appliances. Conveniently located. Pet friendly 24 month lease.



Call us at 563-514-4956 today and set an appointment!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



