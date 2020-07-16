2214 Iowa St.

Amenities

Large pet friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath home on Iowa St in Davenport! - PET FRIENDLY! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom available in Davenport, North of Locust St on Iowa Street. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor living room and dining room. Appliances included are portable dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave!. Large backyard for entertaining! 4 bedrooms located upstairs along with a full bathroom. Over 1700 square foot home with a beautiful screened in front porch! 1 pet maximum is accepted with $300 non refundable pet fee paid at move in, and $25/month extra, 30 pound weight limit. No section 8. Washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement. MillTown Realty, 563-888-1517. www.rentqc.com.



