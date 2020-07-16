All apartments in Davenport
2214 Iowa St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2214 Iowa St.

2214 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Iowa Street, Davenport, IA 52803

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Large pet friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath home on Iowa St in Davenport! - PET FRIENDLY! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom available in Davenport, North of Locust St on Iowa Street. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor living room and dining room. Appliances included are portable dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave!. Large backyard for entertaining! 4 bedrooms located upstairs along with a full bathroom. Over 1700 square foot home with a beautiful screened in front porch! 1 pet maximum is accepted with $300 non refundable pet fee paid at move in, and $25/month extra, 30 pound weight limit. No section 8. Washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement. MillTown Realty, 563-888-1517. www.rentqc.com.

(RLNE5154085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Iowa St. have any available units?
2214 Iowa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Iowa St. have?
Some of 2214 Iowa St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Iowa St. currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Iowa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Iowa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Iowa St. is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Iowa St. offer parking?
No, 2214 Iowa St. does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Iowa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Iowa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Iowa St. have a pool?
No, 2214 Iowa St. does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Iowa St. have accessible units?
No, 2214 Iowa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Iowa St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Iowa St. has units with dishwashers.
