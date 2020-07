Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available now. Large living and dining area, bar stool eat in kitchen, basement storage and washer/dryer hookups, 1 car space of shared 2 car garage. No pets allowed. Owner does not accept the Section 8 voucher. Tenant responsible for snow removal on their side of duplex, owner does lawn care.