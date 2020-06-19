1627 W. 4TH ST.

Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in West Davenport - *** MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent ***
Location location location! Move in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Updated and is in great move in condition. Comes up with appliances, backyard fenced, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets welcomed!!
CALL US TODAY at (563) 514-4956 to schedule a showing! Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.
Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807
(RLNE3827887)