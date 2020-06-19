All apartments in Davenport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1627 W. 4TH ST.

1627 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1627 West 4th Street, Davenport, IA 52802
Southwest Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in West Davenport - *** MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent ***

Location location location! Move in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Updated and is in great move in condition. Comes up with appliances, backyard fenced, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets welcomed!!

CALL US TODAY at (563) 514-4956 to schedule a showing! Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE3827887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 W. 4TH ST. have any available units?
1627 W. 4TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 W. 4TH ST. have?
Some of 1627 W. 4TH ST.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 W. 4TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1627 W. 4TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 W. 4TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 W. 4TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1627 W. 4TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 1627 W. 4TH ST. does offer parking.
Does 1627 W. 4TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 W. 4TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 W. 4TH ST. have a pool?
No, 1627 W. 4TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1627 W. 4TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 1627 W. 4TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 W. 4TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 W. 4TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
