1149 Kirkwood Blvd

1149 Kirkwood Boulevard · (563) 514-4956
Location

1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA 52803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1149 Kirkwood Blvd · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2129 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant. It has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, appliances, attached 1 car garage plus 2 on and 1 off street parking spot, central air, dishwasher, deck, backyard fenced, washer/dryer hookups and is a PET friendly. Nice neighborhood. 24 month lease.

GRAB the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!

CALL us TODAY 563-514-4956 to schedule a showing and/or for further queries!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4841298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Kirkwood Blvd have any available units?
1149 Kirkwood Blvd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 Kirkwood Blvd have?
Some of 1149 Kirkwood Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Kirkwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Kirkwood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Kirkwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 Kirkwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1149 Kirkwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Kirkwood Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1149 Kirkwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 Kirkwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Kirkwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 1149 Kirkwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Kirkwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1149 Kirkwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Kirkwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Kirkwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
