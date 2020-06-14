Apartment List
/
IA
/
council bluffs
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Council Bluffs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The West End
13 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 13 at 09:08pm
Madison Avenue
Contact for Availability
Greenbriar
1400 Franklin Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$615
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Old Market
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Heartland Park of America
2 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Heartland Park of America
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1740 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viewhouse in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fontenelle
20 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Leavenworth
7 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,010
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Bellevue
5 Units Available
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
1105 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1450 sqft
A fun, stylish community that's near the historic Old Market District. Elegant historic features throughout but modern upgrades provided. On-site patio and garage parking. Apartments feature exposed brick. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Market
9 Units Available
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated October 31 at 06:21pm
Old Market
7 Units Available
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1196 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Council Bluffs, IA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Council Bluffs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Council Bluffs 1 BedroomsCouncil Bluffs 2 BedroomsCouncil Bluffs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Balcony
Council Bluffs Apartments with GarageCouncil Bluffs Apartments with GymCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Parking
Council Bluffs Apartments with PoolCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Washer-DryerCouncil Bluffs Dog Friendly ApartmentsCouncil Bluffs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University