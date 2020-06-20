Amenities

807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals. Live with your friends while maintaining your space and saving on rent!



This is a unique home functioning like a duplex but with a door between the two units that locks on both sides. Both upstairs and downstairs have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, and separate entrances.



UPSTAIRS:

• 2 bedrooms (very spacious closets! Large bedroom has two large closets)

• 1 bathroom with tub/shower

• 1-car garage

• Dishwasher, garbage disposal

• Hardwood floors

• Natural light

• Deck



DOWNSTAIRS:

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom (shower)

• Large living room

• Washer/Dryer

• Carpet & ceramic tile throughout

• Patio

• Extra storage space under the stairs

• Access via separate entrance along the stairs to the back of the house



SHARED:

• Huge off-street driveway (fits 6 cars)

• Central air

• 1.5 blocks from the bus stop

• Quiet neighborhood

• Yard with a secluded feel

• Small pets considered (sorry, no dogs)

• Close to UIHC medical campus, Iowa River Landing, Coralville public library, performance center, grocery stores, restaurants, etc.



Tenants responsible for snow removal.



(RLNE5788350)