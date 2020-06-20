All apartments in Coralville
807 7th Ave.

807 7th Avenue · (319) 338-7068
Location

807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA 52241
Coralville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 807 7th Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals. Live with your friends while maintaining your space and saving on rent!

This is a unique home functioning like a duplex but with a door between the two units that locks on both sides. Both upstairs and downstairs have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, and separate entrances.

UPSTAIRS:
• 2 bedrooms (very spacious closets! Large bedroom has two large closets)
• 1 bathroom with tub/shower
• 1-car garage
• Dishwasher, garbage disposal
• Hardwood floors
• Natural light
• Deck

DOWNSTAIRS:
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom (shower)
• Large living room
• Washer/Dryer
• Carpet & ceramic tile throughout
• Patio
• Extra storage space under the stairs
• Access via separate entrance along the stairs to the back of the house

SHARED:
• Huge off-street driveway (fits 6 cars)
• Central air
• 1.5 blocks from the bus stop
• Quiet neighborhood
• Yard with a secluded feel
• Small pets considered (sorry, no dogs)
• Close to UIHC medical campus, Iowa River Landing, Coralville public library, performance center, grocery stores, restaurants, etc.

Tenants responsible for snow removal.

(RLNE5788350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 7th Ave. have any available units?
807 7th Ave. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 7th Ave. have?
Some of 807 7th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 7th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
807 7th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 7th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 7th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 807 7th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 807 7th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 807 7th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 7th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 7th Ave. have a pool?
No, 807 7th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 807 7th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 807 7th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 807 7th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 7th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 7th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 7th Ave. has units with air conditioning.
