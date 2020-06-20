Amenities
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals. Live with your friends while maintaining your space and saving on rent!
This is a unique home functioning like a duplex but with a door between the two units that locks on both sides. Both upstairs and downstairs have 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, and separate entrances.
UPSTAIRS:
• 2 bedrooms (very spacious closets! Large bedroom has two large closets)
• 1 bathroom with tub/shower
• 1-car garage
• Dishwasher, garbage disposal
• Hardwood floors
• Natural light
• Deck
DOWNSTAIRS:
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom (shower)
• Large living room
• Washer/Dryer
• Carpet & ceramic tile throughout
• Patio
• Extra storage space under the stairs
• Access via separate entrance along the stairs to the back of the house
SHARED:
• Huge off-street driveway (fits 6 cars)
• Central air
• 1.5 blocks from the bus stop
• Quiet neighborhood
• Yard with a secluded feel
• Small pets considered (sorry, no dogs)
• Close to UIHC medical campus, Iowa River Landing, Coralville public library, performance center, grocery stores, restaurants, etc.
Tenants responsible for snow removal.
