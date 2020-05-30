Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom (one on each level plus a master), finished basement with office space, gas fireplace in living room, c/a, d/w, washer/dryer hookups, 2-car attached garage, sliding patio door to a deck, walk-out basement with patio, separate dining area with hardwood laminate floor, open concept living area, galley kitchen, big back yard. NO pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738622)