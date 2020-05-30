All apartments in Coralville
Find more places like 2281 Holiday Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coralville, IA
/
2281 Holiday Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2281 Holiday Road

2281 Holiday Road · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coralville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA 52241
North Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2281 Holiday Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom (one on each level plus a master), finished basement with office space, gas fireplace in living room, c/a, d/w, washer/dryer hookups, 2-car attached garage, sliding patio door to a deck, walk-out basement with patio, separate dining area with hardwood laminate floor, open concept living area, galley kitchen, big back yard. NO pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2281 Holiday Road have any available units?
2281 Holiday Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2281 Holiday Road have?
Some of 2281 Holiday Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2281 Holiday Road currently offering any rent specials?
2281 Holiday Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2281 Holiday Road pet-friendly?
No, 2281 Holiday Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 2281 Holiday Road offer parking?
Yes, 2281 Holiday Road does offer parking.
Does 2281 Holiday Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2281 Holiday Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2281 Holiday Road have a pool?
No, 2281 Holiday Road does not have a pool.
Does 2281 Holiday Road have accessible units?
No, 2281 Holiday Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2281 Holiday Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2281 Holiday Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2281 Holiday Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2281 Holiday Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2281 Holiday Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St
Coralville, IA 52241

Similar Pages

Coralville 2 BedroomsCoralville Apartments with Garage
Coralville Apartments with ParkingCoralville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coralville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kirkwood
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity