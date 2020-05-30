All apartments in Coralville
2130 10th St

2130 10th Street · (319) 338-6288
Location

2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA 52241
Kirkwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2130 10th St · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1781 sqft

Amenities

2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature comforts are included in this 3-level duplex with these included appliances: refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher.

The duplex has a galley-style kitchen with a passthrough space into the dining room which makes serving a breeze. The house has central air & heat and washer/dryer hook-ups.

It is located within walking distance of Coral Ridge Mall, Olive Garden, and dozens of other restaurants and stores. Easy access to I-80/I-380 Interchange.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 10th St have any available units?
2130 10th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2130 10th St have?
Some of 2130 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
2130 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 2130 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 2130 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 2130 10th St does offer parking.
Does 2130 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 10th St have a pool?
No, 2130 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 2130 10th St have accessible units?
No, 2130 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 10th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2130 10th St has units with air conditioning.
