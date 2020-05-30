Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature comforts are included in this 3-level duplex with these included appliances: refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher.



The duplex has a galley-style kitchen with a passthrough space into the dining room which makes serving a breeze. The house has central air & heat and washer/dryer hook-ups.



It is located within walking distance of Coral Ridge Mall, Olive Garden, and dozens of other restaurants and stores. Easy access to I-80/I-380 Interchange.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738419)