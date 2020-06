Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking e-payments

1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it. Kitchen has lots of cupboards and counter space which includes a separate dining area with a spacious living room.



Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants. You're only a hop and a skip from Coral Ridge Mall as well as many major streets in Coralville.



2 parking spots are included in the rent as well as water.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



