1449 Ozark Ridge

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 bedroom 3 bath Zero Lot is located just 2 miles from Interstate 80 and the Coral Ridge Mall, available July 22nd. Private backyard with deck and covered patio make this home a treat in the summer months while the heated 2 stall garage keeps your vehicles and toys warm in the winter. Central vacuum system and laundry (washer and dryer included) on the main floor make doing chores a breeze. Basement level is completely finished with 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and bar.

Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn/snow care.



Quick access to I80/380 and short drive (~10 mins) to University of Iowa campus/hospital. University CAMBUS (Research Park route) and Coralville city bus stops are within a 5-10 minute walk. Less than 10 minutes drive away from Costco/Walmart and Coral-ridge mall.



Pets and smoking are prohibited in the property.

$30 application fee.

Virtual tours only at this time through FaceTime, Zoom, or Google Duo.