All apartments in Coralville
Find more places like 1449 Ozark Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coralville, IA
/
1449 Ozark Ridge
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1449 Ozark Ridge

1449 Ozark Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coralville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1449 Ozark Ridge, Coralville, IA 52241
North Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 bath Zero Lot is located just 2 miles from Interstate 80 and the Coral Ridge Mall, available July 22nd. Private backyard with deck and covered patio make this home a treat in the summer months while the heated 2 stall garage keeps your vehicles and toys warm in the winter. Central vacuum system and laundry (washer and dryer included) on the main floor make doing chores a breeze. Basement level is completely finished with 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and bar.
Tenants are responsible for utilities and lawn/snow care.

Quick access to I80/380 and short drive (~10 mins) to University of Iowa campus/hospital. University CAMBUS (Research Park route) and Coralville city bus stops are within a 5-10 minute walk. Less than 10 minutes drive away from Costco/Walmart and Coral-ridge mall.

Pets and smoking are prohibited in the property.
$30 application fee.
Virtual tours only at this time through FaceTime, Zoom, or Google Duo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Ozark Ridge have any available units?
1449 Ozark Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coralville, IA.
What amenities does 1449 Ozark Ridge have?
Some of 1449 Ozark Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Ozark Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Ozark Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Ozark Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Ozark Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Ozark Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Ozark Ridge does offer parking.
Does 1449 Ozark Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Ozark Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Ozark Ridge have a pool?
No, 1449 Ozark Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Ozark Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1449 Ozark Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Ozark Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Ozark Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 Ozark Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1449 Ozark Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St
Coralville, IA 52241

Similar Pages

Coralville 2 BedroomsCoralville Apartments with Garage
Coralville Apartments with ParkingCoralville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coralville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kirkwood