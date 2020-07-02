RENT SPECIAL Rent to Own 3 bed 3 bath on 1/4 acre

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CHECK THIS OUT!



1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!!

RENT SPECIAL REDUCED to $1395 if you take possession by July 15.



Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch. It has all the charm and built-ins, but now with a modern twist!



Impressive birch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash and undercabinet lighting. Soft close drawers and doors and a full pantry of pull outs.



3 huge bedrooms with double and triple closets. 2 Master Suites with bathrooms. Stunning full wall of windows overlooking a lush green view. Lower level walk out on to large private patio on 1/4 acre. 2 car garage.



Completely renovated inside and out! Too many updates to mention!



CALL or TEXT 319-340-4072



For pix, video and details visit: CedarRapidsRentToOwnHomes.com



This gorgeous home is available “rent to own” for just $1395 per month, if you take possession by July 15, plus option fee which is 100% applied to the purchase, if purchased within 12 months. Rent credits available, ask how you can get a $1200 credit. OR this home can be purchased on contract (seller financing) or financed at the lender of your choice.



This can be YOUR NEW HOME for just $205,000.00.



(RLNE5824058)