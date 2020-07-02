All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

RENT SPECIAL Rent to Own 3 bed 3 bath on 1/4 acre

1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast · (319) 350-4072
Location

1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHECK THIS OUT!

1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!!
RENT SPECIAL REDUCED to $1395 if you take possession by July 15.

Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch. It has all the charm and built-ins, but now with a modern twist!

Impressive birch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash and undercabinet lighting. Soft close drawers and doors and a full pantry of pull outs.

3 huge bedrooms with double and triple closets. 2 Master Suites with bathrooms. Stunning full wall of windows overlooking a lush green view. Lower level walk out on to large private patio on 1/4 acre. 2 car garage.

Completely renovated inside and out! Too many updates to mention!

CALL or TEXT 319-340-4072

For pix, video and details visit: CedarRapidsRentToOwnHomes.com

This gorgeous home is available “rent to own” for just $1395 per month, if you take possession by July 15, plus option fee which is 100% applied to the purchase, if purchased within 12 months. Rent credits available, ask how you can get a $1200 credit. OR this home can be purchased on contract (seller financing) or financed at the lender of your choice.

This can be YOUR NEW HOME for just $205,000.00.

(RLNE5824058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

