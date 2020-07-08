7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest

Amenities
RARE EXECUTIVE RENTAL ALERT!!
Spacious 4 bed/3 bath home available for rent at the end of a cul-de-sac. With no neighbors behind, it provides all of the privacy you need. Updated from head to toe and located in the Jefferson school district just minutes from the highways and Stoney Point Rd. The entire interior has been painted with a light neutral gray and unique black trim. Kitchen was designed wih dark gray cabinets, quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances! Craftsman style doors, rustic wood flooring, newer carpet, tiled bathrooms and so much guide you through this home. Your main level boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms as well as the bonus room that is perfect for your office or formal dining. Laundry and a custom drop zone welcome you in from your 3 car garage that has a built-in dog kennel with access to a separate portion of the fully fenced yard! The basement has another large bedroom, full bathroom, gigantic rec room and still room for storage!
Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Schedule a Showing! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
RENT: $2,400-$2,600 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND
AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403