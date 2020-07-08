All apartments in Cedar Rapids
7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest

Location

7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RARE EXECUTIVE RENTAL ALERT!!

Spacious 4 bed/3 bath home available for rent at the end of a cul-de-sac. With no neighbors behind, it provides all of the privacy you need. Updated from head to toe and located in the Jefferson school district just minutes from the highways and Stoney Point Rd. The entire interior has been painted with a light neutral gray and unique black trim. Kitchen was designed wih dark gray cabinets, quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances! Craftsman style doors, rustic wood flooring, newer carpet, tiled bathrooms and so much guide you through this home. Your main level boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms as well as the bonus room that is perfect for your office or formal dining. Laundry and a custom drop zone welcome you in from your 3 car garage that has a built-in dog kennel with access to a separate portion of the fully fenced yard! The basement has another large bedroom, full bathroom, gigantic rec room and still room for storage!

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule a Showing! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $2,400-$2,600 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest have any available units?
7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest have?
Some of 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 Rock Wood Drive Southwest has units with dishwashers.
