Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:18 AM

615 16th Street Southeast

615 16th Street Southeast · (319) 826-6297
Location

615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
Wellington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking available!

Pets allowed with additional fees.

RENT: $800-$900*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 16th Street Southeast have any available units?
615 16th Street Southeast has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 16th Street Southeast have?
Some of 615 16th Street Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 16th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
615 16th Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 16th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 16th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 615 16th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 615 16th Street Southeast does offer parking.
Does 615 16th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 16th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 16th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 615 16th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 615 16th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 615 16th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 615 16th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 16th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
