615 16th Street Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking available!



Pets allowed with additional fees.



Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



RENT: $800-$900*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



AMMT, LLC

(319) 826-6297

ammtllc.managebuilding.com

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa

Coldwell Banker Hedges

141 34th Street Drive SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403