Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

523 37th Street Northeast

523 37th Street Northeast · (319) 826-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 37th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Kenwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1271 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This property has 3 Big Bedrooms and 1 Full updated bathroom. Updated kitchen area with newer appliances and a HUGE finished loft area! A finished basement perfect for a playroom! 1 stall detached garage. This house sits on almost 1/4 acre! Most of which is fenced in yard!

Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $1,050-$1,150 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 37th Street Northeast have any available units?
523 37th Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 37th Street Northeast have?
Some of 523 37th Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 37th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
523 37th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 37th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 37th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 523 37th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 523 37th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 523 37th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 37th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 37th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 523 37th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 523 37th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 523 37th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 523 37th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 37th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
