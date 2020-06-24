523 37th Street Northeast

Amenities
This property has 3 Big Bedrooms and 1 Full updated bathroom. Updated kitchen area with newer appliances and a HUGE finished loft area! A finished basement perfect for a playroom! 1 stall detached garage. This house sits on almost 1/4 acre! Most of which is fenced in yard!
Pets Welcome with additional fees.
Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
RENT: $1,050-$1,150 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND
AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403