3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings. Uncommonly large light-filled windows throughout that sheds natural light on all of the updates! A large formal dining room flows into an over sized open concept kitchen with brand new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, flat-top stove, clean cabinets, modern cabinet pulls, new tile, and stone back splash. Newly renovated master bathroom exceeds expectations with plenty of closet space throughout all four bedrooms. Terrific walk-out lower level family room, with a bar and grill area for entertaining with a fully equipped and updated laundry room. One stall attached garage and work bench with additional parking pad easily fits two cars, plus a storage shed in a secluded naturally fenced in back yard. This is a quiet neighborhood with very little traffic, but with easy access to I-380. This House is within walking distance to Kennedy High School and has mature shade trees throughout.

-$30 application fee

-Pet friendly with additional pet deposit and monthly fee

-Available June 1st