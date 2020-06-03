All apartments in Cedar Rapids
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 PM

3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast

3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast · (319) 313-4070
Location

3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings. Uncommonly large light-filled windows throughout that sheds natural light on all of the updates! A large formal dining room flows into an over sized open concept kitchen with brand new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, flat-top stove, clean cabinets, modern cabinet pulls, new tile, and stone back splash. Newly renovated master bathroom exceeds expectations with plenty of closet space throughout all four bedrooms. Terrific walk-out lower level family room, with a bar and grill area for entertaining with a fully equipped and updated laundry room. One stall attached garage and work bench with additional parking pad easily fits two cars, plus a storage shed in a secluded naturally fenced in back yard. This is a quiet neighborhood with very little traffic, but with easy access to I-380. This House is within walking distance to Kennedy High School and has mature shade trees throughout.
-$30 application fee
-Pet friendly with additional pet deposit and monthly fee
-Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast have any available units?
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast have?
Some of 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast does offer parking.
Does 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.
