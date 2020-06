Amenities

pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Hardwick Apartments - Wooded cozy, Walking distance to the park and grocery store!



1 Bedroom stove and refrigerator provided, off street parking, onsite coin operated laundry.



Small pets welcome with additional security deposit.



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



Please call Eagle Property Management for a viewing.

We look forward to working with you!

Contact us to schedule a showing.