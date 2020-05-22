All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Find more places like 1215 21st Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Rapids, IA
/
1215 21st Avenue Southwest
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1215 21st Avenue Southwest

1215 21st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1215 21st Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Southwest Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located within 1 mile of I-380 and just minutes of downtown Cedar Rapids, making it easy to get where you need to in a moments notice. This home has a large yard and backs up to Alandale Park making it a good fit for young families. The enclosed porch provides the home with more living space, giving the home a larger feel. The unfinished basement and detached one stall garage provide added storage space to tenants.

Pet friendly with an initial $250 pet deposit and additional $35 for pet rent. Washer and dryer are not included with unit.

$30 Application Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 21st Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1215 21st Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 1215 21st Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1215 21st Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 21st Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1215 21st Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 1215 21st Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1215 21st Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 1215 21st Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 21st Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 21st Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1215 21st Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1215 21st Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1215 21st Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 21st Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 21st Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 21st Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 21st Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Similar Pages

Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Rapids Apartments with ParkingCedar Rapids Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IAMarion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College