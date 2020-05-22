1215 21st Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located within 1 mile of I-380 and just minutes of downtown Cedar Rapids, making it easy to get where you need to in a moments notice. This home has a large yard and backs up to Alandale Park making it a good fit for young families. The enclosed porch provides the home with more living space, giving the home a larger feel. The unfinished basement and detached one stall garage provide added storage space to tenants.



Pet friendly with an initial $250 pet deposit and additional $35 for pet rent. Washer and dryer are not included with unit.



$30 Application Fee