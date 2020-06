Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Available August 1st



Looking for a COMPLETELY REMODELED MODERN apartment that is close to downtown Cedar Rapids? Look no further than this apartment!

This new home features all stainless appliances, a LARGE kitchen with an open floor plan to the living room, LARGE closets, and vinyl hardwood floors.



The building has off-street parking, onsite laundry, and secured access. And CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN!