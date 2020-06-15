All apartments in Bettendorf
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 CROW CREEK Road

5371 Crow Creek Road · (563) 332-9900
Location

5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf. Convenient location near school, parks, walking/bike trails, dining and shopping. Located just minutes from Rock Island Arsenal, John Deere, KONE, Arconic. Hardwood floors throughout main level; fresh paint & fixtures; cozy family room with fireplace and views of the backyard & woods. Full finished daylight basement with large rec. room, built-ins, workout room or 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Many extras: stainless appliances, washer & dryer included, internet ready home office, security system, intercom system on all floors, new dual high efficient HVAC units and unfinished bonus room above garage for abundant storage. No smoking. Owner is a licensed REALTOR in the state of Iowa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5371 CROW CREEK Road have any available units?
5371 CROW CREEK Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5371 CROW CREEK Road have?
Some of 5371 CROW CREEK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5371 CROW CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
5371 CROW CREEK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5371 CROW CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 5371 CROW CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bettendorf.
Does 5371 CROW CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 5371 CROW CREEK Road does offer parking.
Does 5371 CROW CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5371 CROW CREEK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5371 CROW CREEK Road have a pool?
No, 5371 CROW CREEK Road does not have a pool.
Does 5371 CROW CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 5371 CROW CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5371 CROW CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5371 CROW CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5371 CROW CREEK Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5371 CROW CREEK Road has units with air conditioning.
