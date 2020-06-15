5371 CROW CREEK Road

Amenities

Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf. Convenient location near school, parks, walking/bike trails, dining and shopping. Located just minutes from Rock Island Arsenal, John Deere, KONE, Arconic. Hardwood floors throughout main level; fresh paint & fixtures; cozy family room with fireplace and views of the backyard & woods. Full finished daylight basement with large rec. room, built-ins, workout room or 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Many extras: stainless appliances, washer & dryer included, internet ready home office, security system, intercom system on all floors, new dual high efficient HVAC units and unfinished bonus room above garage for abundant storage. No smoking. Owner is a licensed REALTOR in the state of Iowa.