Bettendorf, IA
1823 Cody St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1823 Cody St.

1823 Cody Street · (563) 888-1517
Location

1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Alcoa District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1823 Cody St. · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This home has hard floors throughout, with 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. The kitchen is open to the dining room plenty big enough for a dining room table. Downstairs is a half finished basement with a second kitchen that includes a fridge, dishwasher and stove! Perfect spot for additional cooking and entertaining downstairs. There is an additional workshop type room in the basement off of the laundry room, which has a 2nd bathroom. Washer and dryer are provided, but not maintained. The appliances in the second kitchen are also provided but not maintaned. Pets OK with additional pet deposit & pet rent per month. Contact MillTown Realty to schedule a showing. 563-888-1517. www.rentq.com/rental_listings

Take a VIRTUAL TOUR of this property at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Vykt3Xd1fBf

(RLNE5834915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Cody St. have any available units?
1823 Cody St. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1823 Cody St. have?
Some of 1823 Cody St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Cody St. currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Cody St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Cody St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 Cody St. is pet friendly.
Does 1823 Cody St. offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Cody St. does offer parking.
Does 1823 Cody St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 Cody St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Cody St. have a pool?
No, 1823 Cody St. does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Cody St. have accessible units?
No, 1823 Cody St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Cody St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Cody St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Cody St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Cody St. does not have units with air conditioning.
