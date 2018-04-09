1823 Cody St.

Amenities

Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This home has hard floors throughout, with 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. The kitchen is open to the dining room plenty big enough for a dining room table. Downstairs is a half finished basement with a second kitchen that includes a fridge, dishwasher and stove! Perfect spot for additional cooking and entertaining downstairs. There is an additional workshop type room in the basement off of the laundry room, which has a 2nd bathroom. Washer and dryer are provided, but not maintained. The appliances in the second kitchen are also provided but not maintaned. Pets OK with additional pet deposit & pet rent per month. Contact MillTown Realty to schedule a showing. 563-888-1517. www.rentq.com/rental_listings



Take a VIRTUAL TOUR of this property at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Vykt3Xd1fBf



(RLNE5834915)