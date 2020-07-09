All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

944 NE Otter Ridge Circle

944 Northeast Otter Ridge Circle · (515) 978-1773
Location

944 Northeast Otter Ridge Circle, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle · Avail. Aug 30

$2,050

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
944 NE Otter Ridge Circle Available 08/30/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with 3 Car Garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 3 car attached garage. This home has hardwood floors in the entryway, kitchen, and hallway. New carpet throughout the bedrooms and living room. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom that features a spa tub and walk-in shower with a glass surround. This home has an unfinished walkout basement, 2nd-floor laundry, and a large back yard that backs onto bike and walking trails. Pets considered, $40 pet rent, $400 pet deposit, no smoking, please. Call for more information or to take a look!

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE4938928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle have any available units?
944 NE Otter Ridge Circle has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle have?
Some of 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
944 NE Otter Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 NE Otter Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
