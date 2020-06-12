757 NE Spring Street

Amenities

SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2,5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7cgqAGyPoz6



Call (515) 996-4488 Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



Self-Showing Also Available!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a very convenient part of Ankeny and also includes an attached oversized 2 car garage. The entry opens reveals an open floor plan and the living room has great space and features a working fireplace and built-in TV mounting area. This looks into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has great cabinet space and all appliances are included with the property. The dining area is just off the kitchen and a separate laundry room with a set of side by side washer and dryer is located off the other end of the kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the main level and has its own half bath that connects to the main full bathroom. one of the spare bedrooms is also on the main level and is a good size with a nice connecting closet. Downstairs, the finished basement level features the 3rd bedroom and another full bathroom. There is a spacious back yard that is fully fenced and gives the resident a lot of privacy. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



