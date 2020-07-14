All apartments in Ankeny
4632 NE McDougal Lane
4632 NE McDougal Lane

4632 Northeast Mcdougal Lane · (515) 978-1773
Location

4632 Northeast Mcdougal Lane, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4632 NE McDougal Lane · Avail. Aug 10

$1,595

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4632 NE McDougal Lane Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Ankeny - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Ankeny. Walking in through the front door to a set of stairs. Downstairs, you will notice a bedroom with a full bathroom, a laundry area, as well as a mudroom leading into the garage. Walking up the stairs from the front enterance, you'll find the living room, a kitchen with an eat-in dining area, and a full bathroom. A sliding glass door that leads onto the spacious deck can be found in the kitchen, opposite the living room. The top floor features two guest bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a master bedroom with its own private bathroom. This home is an end unit so it only has one neighbor for added privacy. All of the appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Small pets under 25 lbs are considered with a $350 pet deposit and $40 pet rent per month, please no smoking.

Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2345777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 NE McDougal Lane have any available units?
4632 NE McDougal Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4632 NE McDougal Lane have?
Some of 4632 NE McDougal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 NE McDougal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4632 NE McDougal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 NE McDougal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4632 NE McDougal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4632 NE McDougal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4632 NE McDougal Lane offers parking.
Does 4632 NE McDougal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4632 NE McDougal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 NE McDougal Lane have a pool?
No, 4632 NE McDougal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4632 NE McDougal Lane have accessible units?
No, 4632 NE McDougal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 NE McDougal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 NE McDougal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4632 NE McDougal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4632 NE McDougal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
