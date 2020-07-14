Amenities

4632 NE McDougal Lane Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Ankeny - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Ankeny. Walking in through the front door to a set of stairs. Downstairs, you will notice a bedroom with a full bathroom, a laundry area, as well as a mudroom leading into the garage. Walking up the stairs from the front enterance, you'll find the living room, a kitchen with an eat-in dining area, and a full bathroom. A sliding glass door that leads onto the spacious deck can be found in the kitchen, opposite the living room. The top floor features two guest bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a master bedroom with its own private bathroom. This home is an end unit so it only has one neighbor for added privacy. All of the appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Small pets under 25 lbs are considered with a $350 pet deposit and $40 pet rent per month, please no smoking.



