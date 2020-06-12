All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2211 NW Bayberry Lane

2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane, Ankeny, IA 50023

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2211 NW Bayberry Lane Available 07/01/20 HUGE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ko9SVkZbE4K

Call (515) 996-4488 Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located minutes from multiples schools, Praire Ridge Sports Complex, and shopping and dining options, this huge 4 bedroom townhome is a great find! The entry opens into a foyer with vaulted ceilings, built-in coat storage, and a large staircase leading to the upper level. Moving down the hallway into an open living/ dining area. The living room features a working fireplace, tall ceilings, and access to the fully furnished basement level. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances that will stay with the home, newer cabinet storage, and a wrap-around breakfast bar. The dining space is large enough for a full-sized table and looks through glass doors onto a good-sized deck. A half bath is located just off the kitchen and next to that is access to the 2-car garage. On the main level, we find the master and 2 of spare bedrooms. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bath with a double vanity and a walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Down the hall, there is another full bathroom with a shower/ tub combo and a full-sized laundry room across from that. The spare bedrooms are to the very right of the upper level and have large connecting closets. The basement level features another living space, the 3rd full bath, and the 4th bedroom! Per the HOA, This home does consider 1 dog and 1 cat, or 2 cats, under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5823310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

